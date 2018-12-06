Lanthimos’ The Favourite Nominated for 5 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILL, CA – The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 6 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite is up for five of the coveted awards this year. The film is nominated for Best Picture (Comedy), Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and Best Screenplay for writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara.

Greek-French composer Alexandre Desplat is also nominated this year for Best Original Score for Isle of Dogs.

The Golden Globes ceremony airs on NBC, January 6 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The complete list of nominees for film and television is available online: goldenglobes.com.

The complete list of nominees for film follows:

Drama: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star Is Born.

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife; Lady Gaga, A Star is Born; Nicole Kidman, Destroyer; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Rosamund Pike, A Private War.

Actor, Drama: Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born; Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate; Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased; Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody; John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman.

Comedy or Musical: Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns, Vice.

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns; Olivia Colman, The Favorite; Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade; Charlize Theron, Tully; Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians.

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, Vice; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns; Viggo Mortensen, Green Book; Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun; John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie.

Animated Film: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Foreign Language: Capernaum, Girl, Never Look Away, Roma, Shoplifters.

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Amy Adams, Vice; Claire Foy, First Man; Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk; Emma Stone, The Favourite; Rachel Weisz, The Favourite.

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book; Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy; Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman; Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Sam Rockwell, Vice.

Director, Motion Picture: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Alfonso Cuaron, Roma; Peter Farrelly, Green Book; Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman; Adam McKay, Vice.

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite; Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk; Adam McKay, Vice; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book.

Original Score, Motion Picture: Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place; Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs; Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther; Justin Hurwitz, First Man; Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns.

Original Song, Motion Picture: Kendrick Lamar, All The Stars from Black Panther; Dolly Parton, Girl in the Movies from Dumplin; Annie Lennox, Requiem for a Private War from A Private War; Troye Sivan and Jonsi, Revelation from Boy Erased; Lady Gaga, Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Material from the AP was used in this report.