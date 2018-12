ΒΟSΤΟΝ – The historic 121 year-old Greek Orthodox parish of Chicago has somnambulated into bankruptcy. As a result, the MB Financial Bank will take its nave, the school building and the rest of the premises on December 14, 2018 at 10:30 in the morning.

The sad story was broken on November 28, 2018 on Facebook by presiding priest Nicholas Jonas who was appointed to the parish a year and one half ago. Priest emeritus Fr. George Kaloudis has been serving at …