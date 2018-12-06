Fr. George Kaloudis Priest of 57 Years at Holy Trinity Chicago Speaks to TNH

By Theodore Kalmoukos December 6, 2018

Fr. George Kaloudis who has served at the Holy Trinity parish of Chicago for 57 years, holds the Greek flag along with Fr. Nicholas Jonas, the current presiding priest. (Photo provided by Fr. Nicholas Jonas)

BOSTON – Father George Kaloudis is priest emeritus of the Holy Trinity parish in Chicago after pastoring there for more than half a century – since 1961. In a telephone interview with The National Herald he offered his own views of the events unfolding at the parish. Replying to questions about what is going on at Holy Trinity – Presiding Priest Fr. Nicholas Jonas recently announced on Facebook that the nave and other buildings will …

