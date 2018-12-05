Kokkari Estiatorio is Kevin Durant’s Favorite Restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Golden State Warriors’ star Kevin Durant named Kokkari Estiatorio his favorite Greek restaurant in a recent interview in The Undefeated, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“The foodie has dined regularly at the modern Greek restaurant Kokkari Estiatorio in the business district,” The Undefeated reported, noting his move to the “big city” a year ago and that “Durant’s condo in San Francisco is not a far drive from where the new arena is being built.”

The Warriors, after 47 years playing at Oracle Arena in Oakland, will have a new arena in San Francisco starting next season.

“I wanted to be in the big city and mix it up a little bit,” Durant told The Undefeated. “It’s close to the [Bay] Bridge and the practice facility and arena [in Oakland]. I wanted to try it out. I’ve never lived in a big city before by myself. I wanted to learn more about the flow of the city.”

Discovering the wonderful restaurants in the city, including Kokkari and its fresh take on Greek cuisine, is part of settling into his new home.

According to the Kokkari website, “we are driven by the concept of philoxenia, the art of making a stranger a friend. This philosophy drives our efforts to create a cuisine fit for the gods with the hospitality of a proper Greek home — a restaurant that you would never want to leave.

“Named after a small fishing village on the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, Kokkari is the sister restaurant to acclaimed Evvia Estiatorio in Palo Alto, CA. Legendary Kokkari is the site where Orion, son of the Greek god Poseidon, fell in love with the daughter of the King of Chios. For her love, Orion foraged the island for wild game and seafood to prepare elaborate banquets: Cuisine fit for the gods.”