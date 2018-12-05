U.S. Big Guns Lure Tsipras, But Russia’s Watching Too

By Andy Dabilis December 5, 2018

FILE - Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, second left, shakes hands with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, as U.S ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt, right, looks on, during an inauguration ceremony at Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Once vowing to rid Greece of an American military presence and distance himself from NATO – and forbid Greek troops from being on foreign soil – Prime Minister and Looney-Left-Turned-Capitalist-Right leader Alexis “Opportunity Knocks” Tsipras now couldn’t be pried away from the United States with a crowbar.

While the United States was the honored guest at the Thessaloniki International Fair and wants to increase its military ties to Greece – more important than the memory of five Americans attached to the …

