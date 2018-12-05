Archaeological Council Approves Extension of Antikythera Shipwreck Exhibition at Forbidden City

The Central Archaeological Council has approved the extension of the National Archaeological Museum’s exhibition “The Antikythera Shipwreck” at the Palace Museum in Beijing’s Forbidden City until February 14, 2019, the culture ministry announced on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated on September 14 and included over 350 ancient masterpieces, among them a copy of the famous Antikythera mechanism.

On its first day of opening, the Antikythera Shipwreck exhibition had approximately 16,000 visitors.

According to the culture ministry, the Greek exhibition in China is considered very successful and attracts approximately 16,500 visitors, outstripping other exhibitions held there in the past.

Moreover, there has been extensive coverage by the Chinese media, which have strongly praised and promoted the exhibition and its importance.

In Athens, meanwhile, the ‘twin’ Chinese exhibition “From the Forbidden City: Imperial apartments of Qianlong” that was inaugurated on September 14 at the Acropolis Museum is continuing with great success and will also run until February 14.