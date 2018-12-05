Corfu Wins Top European Film Location Award 2018 for “The Durrells”

The Greek island of Corfu has been voted among 12 contenders as the best European film location in the awards organised European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN). The island was nominated by the Hellenic Film Commission for the shooting of the popular ITV and PBS TV series “The Durrells”.

“Corfu has been selected as the top European location for shooting films! Our country has made a dynamic entry into audiovisual productions with its peerless scenery and the new framework providing incentives to attract productions. We are just beginning,” Digital Policy, Communications and Media Minister Nikos Pappas said in tweet on Tuesday.

The four seasons of “The Durrells” had been approved for a cash rebate from EKOME, Greece’s National Centre for Audiovisual Media and Communication.

This was the second year that the EUFCN held its Film Location Awards, in which the winners are selected through an online vote that ended on November 30. Corfu was selected among rivals that included Innsbruck Old Town in Austria, Spain’s Teide National Park and Lake Carezza in Italy.