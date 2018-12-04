Letter to the Editor: Greek American Community Should Demand Justice

That the Jamal Khashoggi murder case deserves attention, let there be no doubt. Loss of life of any innocent individual deserves concern. But the United States Congress is using the sad and ugly situation in “political” tactics, rather than the humane conduct it demands.

The U.S. Congress is condemning the King of Saudi Arabia for the murder and for the horrible death that this “permanent resident” of the United States faced, and demands punishment for the guilty parties who committed this heinous act.

Yet, the United States Congress remains mute about the 1,619 Cypriots — including five Americans, one a 16-year-old Detroit native — taken hostage in the internationally-illegal Turkish invasion of the internationally-legitimate nation of Cyprus 44 years and 4 months ago.

Why the double standard? Turkey commits practically daily the kind of crimes committed against Jamal Khashoggi. Yet, the Turks, via their Foreign Minister in Washington last week, are boasting of Turkish involvement in bringing the case to light, in accordance with the Turkish Foreign Minister’s statement that the world must not let such crimes go unpunished.

Wake up, Congress, for if you really mean you care for “America’s values,” then you all should slam Turkey with sanctions until they return the remains of the 1,619 hostages they murdered, and get their internationally-illegal occupation troops out of the internationally-legitimate nation of Cyprus.

As for the Greek American Community: Rise and demand justice!

Sincerely,

Dean C. Lomis

Newark, DE