US Official: FYROM Could Join NATO by Spring 2020

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.S official says FYROM could join NATO by early 2020 if it implements an agreement with Greece to rename itself North Macedonia, resolving the two countries’ decades-old name dispute.
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer said Tuesday in Sarajevo that FYROM could become the 30th member of NATO “as early as in 18 months from now.”
“That is an entirely realistic target date,” he said.
However, Palmer voiced concern over Russian “malign influence” in the Western Balkans, including efforts to undermine FYROM’s decision to pursue NATO membership.
“The Kremlin sees its interests in the region as being advanced through friction, distrust, disorder,” Palmer said, adding that Russia was primarily focused on advancing its “visions and goals which are increasingly at odds with our own.”
Look at this guy … all he needs is a Swastika on his lapel …and have John Bolton …color his mustache black….and we have …. the real face of the “Regime” …. Adoplh Hitler!
Let’s see… Greece gives away its culture… and the U.S , uses its “malign influence” to promote and meddle in the affairs of FYROM …. to accept this Gift….and allow ..the fascist Regime of the United States… to see its interests in the region as being advanced …. thru fiction, distrust, disorder! Maybe, Mr Palmer … should be reminded … that the only fiction has been imposed by the U.S …. like, when the Leader of Fyrom,…. and still independent from Nato … told SS commander John Mattis … to stop lying …. that Russia was Meddling in the affairs of FYROM! Mr. MAD DOG MATTIS….. stood , in front of the foreign Press,… and looked like a deer in Headlights…unable , to respond and again demonstrating …how Nazi’s operate…and as quoted by Non other than Anglo White Supremacist Mr. Palmer’s idol …the Great Adolph Hitler as follows: ” lie , lie , lie …to the People…and keep saying it …and they will believe it!”
Importantly, he accuses Russia … of exercising her sovereignty , to promote its ” visions and goals” ….IN EUROPE…..WHICH…..RUSSIA …IS A PART OF GEOGRAPHICALLY FOR CENTURIES … AND DEFEATED THE LAST NAZI POWER .IN EUROPE ….GERMANY…WHO BY THE WAY …MURDERED THOUSANDS OF GREEKS …IN TRYING TO FULFILL THEIR VISION OF THE WORLD, …..MR. PALMER … THEN GOES ON ….TO CLEARLY TELL US …THAT THE UNITED STATES …NOT A PART OF EUROPE……THREATENS “THE UNITED STATES INTERESTS”….WHICH FROM WHAT WE HAVE SEEN…IS A FOREIGN POLICY OF OVERTHROWING VIOLENTLY THE ELECTED GOVERNMENTS OF THE INDEPENDENT COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD …WHO DO NOT MAINTAIN….ONE OF 800 U.S bases or Anglo white Supremacist ally …England. and turn over their sovereignty to represent the interests of their people and country…like Greece and Cyprus!
That right , Mr. Palmer … the enemies of the empire …are the enemies of Greece, Europe and the world……and that is the fiction and disorder…the Regime in America… has created and maintained form Vietnam to the rmost recent vision …Ukraine!
So, while you shameful citizens of America and Greece… ignore and bow …to the atrocities and disorder ..of your made for T.V. democracy and country… and just being satisfied with having a job or making a lot of money…. keep in mind… that you also have ignored the fact …that unlike you …their are over 100 million Americans…living either under or just above the Poverty line of income in America …who could use some of that obscene …800 billion dollar budget of the military …to protect the interests of a bunch of Anglo White Supremacist … who have hijacked our country … to represent their global interests of chaos!.
The following is a lift off of the article above… and is exactly.the reason …we should all stand up and oppose these crimes against peace….and if you cannot decipher… that the deception of this regime …is in simply …accusing Russia or any of its enemies …of acts of aggression or crimes…. which either they are doing or are planning to do! This is a major tactic …of a war mongering foreign policy as expressed by SS diplomat Mr. Palmer as follows:
Everyone should also see today’s article “Name Deal Undone, FYROM Premier Cites “Macedonians” in Greece.”
The FYROM premier shot his mouth off.
