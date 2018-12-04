NY Gov. Cuomo to Give 3rd Inaugural Address on Ellis Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his third inaugural address at Ellis Island on New Year’s Day.

The Democrat announced his plans on Tuesday, calling Ellis Island a “fitting” location to begin a new term that he says will be focused on fighting for New Yorkers and setting a “progressive example” for the rest of the nation.

Ellis Island was the nation’s busiest immigration station for decades, welcoming millions of immigrants from around the world. Cuomo calls it an “enduring symbol” of America’s core values of hope and opportunity.

Cuomo won a third term last month, beating Republican Marc Molinaro and three third-party candidates.

The speech’s location is likely to encourage speculation that Cuomo may run for president, though the 60-year-old has said he has ruled out the idea.