2 Men Accused of Murdering Female Student on Rhodes Led Before Prosecutor

RHODES, Greece – A 19-year old Albanian man and a 21-year-old resident of Rhodes will appear before the island’s public prosecutor on Tuesday, accused of the murder of a 21-year old woman who was an undergraduate at the University of the Aegean on Rhodes.

The Albanian has confessed to his involvement in the crime while the other suspect denies the charges.

Both were suspects for the killing from the start of the investigation, based on footage obtained from security cameras.

They are accused of killing the girl in the house of one of the two suspects after she refused their sexual advances and resisted. Afterwards they carried the body to Lindos beach and threw it into the sea, where it was found οn November 28.