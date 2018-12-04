Drones, Helicopter and Over 5,000 Policemen Deployed for Anniversary of Grigoropoulos Murder

ATHENS – Greek police will be on alert ahead of Thursday, December 6 and the rallies being organised to mark the anniversary of the murder of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police special guard in the Athens district of Exarchia in 2008.

According to sources, over 5,000 police officers will be deployed in the wider region of downtown Athens as part of precautionary measures to prevent violent incidents.

A police helicopter will fly over Athens, along with a number of drones, while several plainclothes police will be patrolling Exarchia, on the lookout for any suspicious activity.