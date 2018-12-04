U.S. Embassy, Consulates to Observe Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush on Dec. 5

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Athens, the Consulate in Thessaloniki and all American-government-related offices in Greece will observe a day of mourning on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in honor of the late George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States.

In a statement, the Embassy said, “As the United States mourns the loss of President George H. W. Bush, President Trump has taken official action to allow Federal employees to join their fellow citizens in remembering the forty-first President of the United States. The President has issued an Executive Order to close Federal offices and excuse all Federal employees from duty for the scheduled workday on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Accordingly, the Embassy will be closed on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.”