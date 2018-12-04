Mitsotakis: Prespes Agreement Should Not Be Ratified by the Greek Parliament

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday said that FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s statements on the teaching of the “Macedonian language” in Greece were unacceptable but only to be expected in light of the content of the Prespes Agreement.

Mitsotakis noted that these statements very clearly confirmed what ND had said from the start and its warnings “that the recognition of an alleged Macedonian language and nationality opens Pandora’s box for the revival of all of Skopje’s historically unfounded and irredentist claims.”

According to Mitsotakis, “Zaev has every reason to celebrate over what he agreed,” while “Mr. Tsipras remains speechless before the results of his own policy, as though this will hide his responsibilities and guilt”.

The main opposition leader reiterated that the only way to contain the damage to Greece’s interests is to vote against the Prespes Agreement in Parliament and urged all parties and deputies to do so. “This is, besides, the demand of the vast majority of the Greeks,” concluded Mitsotakis.