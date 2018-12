RYE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane AHEPA Chapter # 405 of New Rochelle honored Joseph C. Keane, Chapter President for 27 years, for his remarkable tenure, his outstanding contributions and dedication to the organization and its ideals at the 16th Annual Luncheon held on December 1 at the Westchester Country Club.

The event began with the initiation of new members followed by a procession with bagpipe as the honoree and the members of the chapter entered the hall for the luncheon and …