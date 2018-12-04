The Mind is the Map by Christina Reeves and Dimitrios Panos

Self-help books are one of the top selling types of books practically all year round. As the year comes to a close and many people try to take stock of their lives with a view towards New Year’s resolutions, it can be helpful to have a guide to understanding why we often make the same choices year after year and then wonder about the state of our lives. The Mind is the Map: A Guided Journey to Discovering the Treasure Within by Christina Reeves and Dimitrios Panos is a guide to making the changes needed in order to flourish in various areas of life.

This easy-to-read book in the form of a dialogue between the two co-authors provides advice for personal and spiritual growth with scientific facts from applied psychology to teach people how to achieve happiness and success. Each chapter includes thought-provoking questions which challenge the reader not to come up with answers, but to keep asking more questions and continue growing and making positive changes in life.

Offering insights into questions like “Why do I make the same mistakes over and over?” and “How often do I react to people and situations based on old habits of perception, thought, emotions, and behavior?” The Mind is the Map can help people break the patterns that are holding them back from living life to the fullest potential.

According to the book, “many of us are unaware of the hidden mechanism within us that creates depression, anxiety, unhappiness, relationship issues, family issues, and low self-esteem, even though it is happening all the time, in all of us. We need to understand the law of attraction as it relates to our life force energy to create positive thinking that supports personal growth and transformation. To live freely, we need to live our lives with emotional intelligence, untangling our self from who we think we are. So much of achieving happiness is about knowing ourselves.”

Spanos was born in Athens, Greece and has lived in New York for over 40 years. The co-author of The Mind Is the Map, he is also the co-founder of Eudaimonia Center, a learning center offering transformational change, facilitating core healing and personal development, while empowering others to live extraordinary, healthy, and productive lives.

A successful entrepreneur for the past 30 years, Spanos has developed concepts and tools for optimal performance by assisting others to identify their personal attributes and strengths and inspiring them to become extraordinary leaders in all areas of life. He has devoted the past 10 years to studying Emotional Intelligence and the development of the consciousness of the heart and mind.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Reeves is a Holistic Life Coach and Energy Psychologist. She is also an accomplished author, speaker, and facilitator, hosting workshops, seminars and lectures in North America and internationally. Working from her clinic and training facility, she continues to share her methodologies and techniques mentoring and supporting others to take responsibility in reaching their full potential while guiding them towards enjoying a joyful and happy life.

The Mind is the Map: A Guided Journey to Discovering the Treasure Within by Christina Reeves and Dimitrios Panos is available online.