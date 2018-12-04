Little Baby Face Foundation Honors Greek-American Dr. Theodore Diktaban

NEW YORK – The Little Baby Face Foundation (LBFF) honored the well-known Greek-American plastic surgeon Dr. Theodore Diktaban on November 29.

The elegant ceremony took place at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse at Lincoln Center Plaza in Manhattan. In addition to Dr. Diktaban, Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence May were also honored for their contribution to the LBFF.

The Little Baby Face Foundation was founded in 2002 by Dr. Thomas Romo. The principle underlying the Foundation is that every child born with a …