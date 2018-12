BOSTON – Immediately after the story broke that the 121-year-old historic Holy Trinity Church of Chicago received a judgment of foreclosure by the MB Financial Bank, that same parish filed a lawsuit against Mr. Jim Logothetis, former president of the parish and chairman of the school committee.

The National Herald located Mr. Logothetis in Europe on business trip and requested to provide his side of the story. He sent us a written statement with the request …