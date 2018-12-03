PM Tsipras: Nazi horror inflicted on Kalavryta ‘experienced by all Europe’

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday paid tribute to the people of Kalavryta that were executed by German occupation troops on December 13, 1943, laying flowers at the spot where the killings had taken place. The prime minister referred to the issue of German war reparation during a talk he had with the mayor of Kalavrita, Giorgos Lazouras.

“When time comes, we have to seriously see how this issue will proceed. We have reached a unanimous conclusion and I will consult with the president of the parliament after the Christmas holidays in order to discuss it in the plenary and launch some initiatives. If the other side does not recognise it, we have to find a way to solve it. Because, this has nothing to do with the level of compensation, it is above all a moral debt, not only to the Greek people but to all peoples of Europe. The threat is common to all peoples, and we see that these days this ideology of hate threatens to infect Greek society. This is worrying for both Europe and Greece. So we have a moral debt to remember and make demands,” he said.

Tsipras then visited the Agricultural Dairy Cooperative of Kalavryta.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to the horror that the village of Kalavryta experienced during the nazi occupation and the execution of the villagers, in his speech on Monday to members of the farming and dairy cooperative of Kalavryta.

“Kalavryta experienced an unspeakable horror. A horror that was experienced by all of Europe in the name of a cruel ideology,” said Tsipras.

“The villages of Distomo, Kalavryta, Kandanos and all places that suffered at the hands of nazism and fascism are living memory of our country,” he said, adding that “it is a consistent reminder to all Greeks to rise up against those that appear out the garbage heap of history and wish to once again sow hatred, division and racism,” he underlined.

“Our country has the good fortune that its rich history is always the best guide for its future and this history can neither can be rewritten, nor cheapened nor forgotten by anyone,” he said.