Madison Square Boys & Girls Club Hosts Annual Christmas Tree Ball

NEW YORK – On Friday, November 30th, the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club hosted its 52nd annual Christmas Tree Ball in New York. Representatives from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which has provided longstanding support for the organization, attended the event.

Through a network of Clubhouses throughout New York City, the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club gives kids safe and positive environments in which to have fun, build supportive relationships, and develop interests and skills. Since 1884, Madison programming has aimed to help participants succeed in school, live healthfully, and develop into engaged citizens of their communities.

SNF has provided regular support to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club for programming and operations since 2004. An SNF grant supported construction of a new, fifth Clubhouse in Harlem, for which ground was broken in May 2017.

Source: SNF