George H.W. Bush passed away on November 30 at 94 years and 171 days, rendering him the oldest ever president in U.S. history. If President Carter lives until March 19 – and I certainly hope he lives many, many years beyond that – he will break that record.

President Bush, in terms of his legacy, had the unfortunate distinction of following one of the most popular and acclaimed presidents of all, Ronald Reagan. Emerging from Reagan’s …