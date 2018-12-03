Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” Scoops Up Record 10 British Independent Film Awards

By ANA December 3, 2018

Director Yorgos Lanthimos poses for photographers with the Best Director award for the film 'The Favourite' at the British Independent Film Awards in central London, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LONDON – Living up to its name, the latest film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favourite” swept up a record-breaking 10 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) during an award ceremony on Sunday – including that of Best British Independent Film and Best Director – out of a total of 13 for which it was nominated.

It also won Best Screenplay for writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, while Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz picked up the Best Actress and Supporting Actress gongs for their roles in the film.

“The Favourite” also swept the board in the technical categories, winning awards for best Make-up and Hair Design, Casting, Costume Design, Cinematography and Production Design.

The Best Actor award went to Joe Cole for A Prayer Before Dawn, with Alessandro Nivola picking up the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role in “Disobedience”.

Actress Rachel Weisz, left, holds photos of her co-stars Emma Stone and Olivia Colman from the movie “The Favorite” as she accepts a special honor from Cynthia Nixon, right, at the 28th annual Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *