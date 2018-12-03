Grecka Panorama and Greek Food Show attract large number of Polish

ATHENS – Grecka Panorama and the Greek Food Show attracted the interest of a large number of Polish visitors, according to the organising company North Events.

The show was held in Warsaw, Poland, on December 1-2.

During the show, more than five tons of Greek feta cheese, 15 tons of Greek olive oil and 20 tons of Greek olives were sold, while thousands of olive trees were handed over during various interactive events.

The year 2019 is dedicated to 100 years of Greek-Polish diplomatic relations and the organisation of a big “roadshow” in both countries is already under discussion in order to strengthen the tourist and business relations between the two peoples.