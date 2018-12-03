20th Capital Link Forum to Be Held in New York Next Week

NEW YORK – The 20th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum will take place at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, December 10, 2018. This is an International Summit about Greece in New York organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and major global investment banks.

The Forum will feature government and business leaders from Greece, Europe and the United States, and top executives from the investment, financial and business communities. The timing for this Forum is optimal. After years of recession, Greece is slowly returning to a period of economic growth and aims to position itself as an attractive investment and business destination.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will head the Greek delegation which also includes top executives from the four Greek systemic banks, international banks, representatives of European, international and Greek organizations. The Forum will be attended by company executives, businessmen, investors and bankers from Greece, Europe and America.

Mr. Matthew Palmer, Deputy Assistant Secretary – European and Eurasian Affairs U.S. Department of State, will be the dinner keynote speaker. The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will deliver a message to the Forum (via webcast), while Evangelos Mytilineos, chairman and CEO in Mytilineos SA, will be awarded with the 2018 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award.

This Forum will provide the audience with a unique blend of informational, marketing and networking opportunities. December mark’s the 20 year milestone of Capital Link’s commitment to raising awareness about Greece as an investment destination, to a wider investor universe.

The conference will feature the developments and reforms in the Greek economy and the Greek government programme for the economy and investments. Also, the latest trends in the capital markets and specific sectors with topics such as Government and Corporate Bonds, energy, infrastructure development, real estate, tourism, banking, non-performing loans management, and global shipping.

On Tuesday, December 11th, 2018, the Forum will celebrate “Greek Day at the New York Stock Exchange” where the Greek Delegation, Greek companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and companies which participated in the forum will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange, an event of unique visibility throughout the world. The event will be broadcast live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an audience of millions of viewers worldwide.