NEW YORK – There are moments when music and faith come together to lift the heart to a spiritual height that few other experiences can match. Those of us who are lucky enough to hear the incredible voices of gifted chanters during the Divine Liturgy every Sunday at many community churches will recognize these moments, and hopefully not take them for granted.

On November 30, Faith, a farewell concert in honor of His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela, demonstrated the powerful …