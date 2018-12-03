Construction Banned on Roads to Fire-Ravaged Greek Towns

Having broken a promise to have unlawful buildings razed across Attica after a July 23 wildfire killed 99 people in the seaside village of Mati, filled with them and which blocked access to the sea, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has suspended construction on roads leading there and to the bigger nearby port of Rafina.

The Environment Ministry said no building permits will be granted for an area of 8 to 8.5 meters along 12 specific roads that are due to be broadened or rerouted and in the area along the Pappa riverbed and that it won’t allow any construction or additions along coastal stretches of the two towns.

Licenses will be issued when the ministry has had a chance to draw up new zoning regulations, it was reported although people typically ignore laws and build where they want, including on forest land or protected areas without punishment, other than having to pay fines occasionally to bring money into the state during a more than 8 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis.