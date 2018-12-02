Greece’s Jobless Rate Still Highest in EU

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras crowing he’s bringing a recovery, it hasn’t helped cut Greece’s unemployment ranks enough to keep the country from retaining the dubious title of having the highest jobless rate in the European Union.

The rate dropped to 18.9 percent in August, leading the government to rejoice as it has done essentially nothing to help those out of work, but the numbers are still the worst in the 28-country bloc, said the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat.

The number of jobless jumped 64,362 in September, showing there are 1,012,264 people without work.

That was a jump of 73,084 from September, 2017, the registration rolls at the country’s unemployment office the Manpower Organization (OAED) showed, worse than expected even given the end of a summer tourism season and temporary help losing their positions.

The rate fell in August because of another record tourism summer but with that over the rebound isn’t staying strong in the aftermath of the Aug. 20 end of more than eight years of three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($368.95 billion) from international lenders who said the country’s econony will still need to be monitored for years to make sure more austerity stays implemented.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said earlier his party could bring down the country’s jobless rate down by 7 percent with an investment program that hasn’t been fully outlined yet although he said it’s coming someday.