Archdiocese Takes ‘Significant Steps’ for the Resumption of Completion of St. Nicholas

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement that it “has taken additional significant steps towards the resumption of construction and completion of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine”.

The statement reads:

A new Board of Trustees for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine has been named, and on December 6, 2018, the feast-day of St. Nicholas, a ceremony of Affirmation of Office will take place at the headquarters of the Archdiocese, followed by a meeting to set a course forward and discuss issues of immediate concern. The St. Nicholas Board of Trustees will have the responsibility and care for the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas and the management of the related funds.

The new Board of Trustees will be comprised as follows: seven members will be of the original St. Nicholas parish, seven members are appointed by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America and six ex-officio members will be the heads of six major organizations i.e.: The President of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society, the President of the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council, the National Commander of the Order of St. Andrew-Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Chairman of Leadership 100, the President of Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism, and the President of AHEPA.

Additionally, a new entity, the “Friends of St. Nicholas, Inc.,” has been created and a Certificate of Incorporation has been filed with the State of New York. It is a not-for-profit corporation, which has been created according to the recommendations of the Phase II Report produced by the Special Investigative Committee and PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services LLC (“PwC”) regarding the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.

The Corporation has been formed in order to raise, invest, gift and disburse funds for the construction and improvement of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. The initial directors of the corporation (who shall also be known as “trustees”) are Elaine T. Allen, Olga Pavlakos and Michael Psaros. The number of trustees will be increased up to 15 people and is expected to include individuals from all Metropolises of the Archdiocese. The articles of incorporation provide that the Corporation shall dissolve one year following the consecration of St. Nicholas and all the assets and property of the Corporation shall be distributed to or for the benefit of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.