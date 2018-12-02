Archdiocese Takes ‘Significant Steps’ for the Resumption of Completion of St. Nicholas

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement that it “has taken additional significant steps towards the resumption of construction and completion of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine”.
The statement reads:
A new Board of Trustees for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine has been named, and on December 6, 2018, the feast-day of St. Nicholas, a ceremony of Affirmation of Office will take place at the headquarters of the Archdiocese, followed by a meeting to set a course forward and discuss issues of immediate concern. The St. Nicholas Board of Trustees will have the responsibility and care for the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas and the management of the related funds.
The new Board of Trustees will be comprised as follows: seven members will be of the original St. Nicholas parish, seven members are appointed by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America and six ex-officio members will be the heads of six major organizations i.e.: The President of the National Ladies Philoptochos Society, the President of the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council, the National Commander of the Order of St. Andrew-Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Chairman of Leadership 100, the President of Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism, and the President of AHEPA.
Additionally, a new entity, the “Friends of St. Nicholas, Inc.,” has been created and a Certificate of Incorporation has been filed with the State of New York. It is a not-for-profit corporation, which has been created according to the recommendations of the Phase II Report produced by the Special Investigative Committee and PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services LLC (“PwC”) regarding the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.
The Corporation has been formed in order to raise, invest, gift and disburse funds for the construction and improvement of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. The initial directors of the corporation (who shall also be known as “trustees”) are Elaine T. Allen, Olga Pavlakos and Michael Psaros. The number of trustees will be increased up to 15 people and is expected to include individuals from all Metropolises of the Archdiocese. The articles of incorporation provide that the Corporation shall dissolve one year following the consecration of St. Nicholas and all the assets and property of the Corporation shall be distributed to or for the benefit of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.
We must resist the propaganda that there has been any real problem solving, transparency, or that any real path forward has been forged with regard to the desecration of Sacred American 9-11 Soil by the abusive clowns at the NYC Kleptarchdiocese. We must REJECT donating a single penny to the Shrine endeavor—this year, next year, and forever. We need to do the right thing, even if the leaders will not. We must denounce the Kleptarchdiocese at every opportunity.
Consider:
There has not been one substantive line-by-line, audited accounting of this project. There has been no sincere, detailed, believable explanation by a hierarch or pastor to the flock, and there has been no apology. Incredibly, the GOA’s posture has been to ignore the problem and hope that it will go away. And when there’s a dust up, the GOA issues some phony pay-to-play “progress report” from conflicted and highly-paid consultants. It’s a carefully laid smoke screen, for sure.
No one has been held accountable. Just the opposite, those responsible continue to be honored with awards dinners inside the exclusive, gated enclave of Manhattan, which is not the real American church, but is a satellite island colony of Greece and Turkish-Greeks, where all of the plundered taxation is kept from our serf-slave parishes—-parishes that should be in 100% revolt by now. And shame on them, if they are not.
The creation of another non-profit is hollow and meaningless. Money can be unaccountable, misused, embezzled (or otherwise stolen) from a separate non-profit as easily as it can from the archdiocese, which is also a non-profit and always has been. Nearly all of the same people, who were and are still in charge at the archdiocese during this inexcusable debacle (or who were in positions of influence or power), are now in charge of the new non-profit. Nothing has changed, only the illusion of change exists for us dummies.
My father used to say, “Oxi Yannis, Yiannakis”, meaning , “let me correct you, it’s not John it’s Johnny” (i.e. there’s no difference).
The project cost is out of control. I read in the THC some comments that the building is 3700 sq feet. Then, I read that the cost is $80m. And then, I read a response that the estimated cost structure equated to $21,000 per sq.ft. Unimaginable. Millions each year will be required to maintain this structure. Millions that we don’t have and never will. We should NOT chase bad money with good money. We should cut our losses and give the building to the Port Authority landlord. That’s the only responsible course of action, but there has never been a discussion about that option.
Mr. Demetrios Trakatellis is intent on spending every last dime of yours and mine for the Greater Glory of the Greek Ethnos, even if it means the closing of your financially suffering parish. This Kamikaze suicide mission is his legacy. You and your parish don’t matter. He will take his plane and crash it into your building for the sake of the Imperial Byzantine Emperor.
Invoking St. Nicholas on the day of the Saint’s Feast Day and conducting bogus swearings-in of yet another group of sycophants using the Holy Gospel as a prop is the work of the Devil and is the ultimate blasphemy. Shame on all those who participate in this inexcusable conspiracy to perpetuate this diseased institution, it’s terminally corrupt hierarchy, and the looting of the American Church treasury by the Manhattan’s home-grown Taliban crowd of clergy and laity.
Lastly, and most important to me, I do not trust anyone at the archdiocese and I cannot and will not forgive them under any circumstance. I would never entrust them with even a lunch order, much less a building project. They are unrepentant abusers of their sacred duties and have mocked us for decades. It’s time for the silent majority to be heard. Not a dime. It’s time for the righteous hand of the faithful to strike the abusers where it hurts and exact a mighty revenge for a church that has been plundered by those who were entrusted to lead.