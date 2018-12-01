PM Tsipras: Greece Already Counts 100 Days Without Memoranda (Video)

“Greece already counts the first 100 days without memoranda. The first really our 100 days. The days, that would never see the daylight in a country condemned to live in endless austerity, are here” said Prime Minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras opening the works of SYRIZA Central Committee meeting on Saturday in Athens.

“None of those we are legislating this period and those we will legislate in the next period for the support of the social majority was inevitable to happen. None of those would be applied without SYRIZA and the left” he noted.

Ομιλία στις εργασίες της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ. Η Ελλάδα μετρά τις πρώτες 100 μέρες της εκτός μνημονίων. Τις 100 πρώτες πραγματικά δικές μας μέρες. Σήμερα λοιπόν, διαμορφώνεται μια νέα συνθήκη για τη χώρα αλλά και τη δική μας στρατηγική. Έχει έρθει η ώρα να προχωρήσουμε σε τομές υπέρ της κοινωνικής πλειοψηφίας. Να κάνουμε πράξη την πολιτική αναδιανομής και ενίσχυσης της διαπραγματευτικής δύναμης των εργαζομένων. Να δώσουμε το τελικό χτύπημα στο καθεστώς σήψης, της διαφθοράς και της διαπλοκής στη χώρα. Ομιλία στις εργασίες της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ. Posted by Alexis Tsipras on Saturday, December 1, 2018

Tsipras said that his government’s priority is the world of labour, the unemployed, the socially excluded, the pensioners and the small and medium sized enterprises and noted that “on this basis gets a special form the political dilemma of the general elections in October 2019” adding that SYRIZA and main opposition New Democracy (ND) are divided by ideological, political but also programme abyss.