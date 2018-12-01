Tsakalotos: We Have an Opportunity to Change Greece

“We have an opportunity to change Greece” said Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at a SYRIZA event at the Congress Hall Germanos at TIF in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Tsakalotos said that for the first time, after many years, the budget instead of taking it gives to the economy and reduces the austerity and the same is provided for the state budgets until 2022.

“We do not do miracles, the level of austerity is high and we are reducing it gradually because we have 3.5 billion euros fiscal room that means that the budget will be expansionary for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022”.

Referring to the growth he underlined that it has returned but it must be also sustainable and balanced and to refer to all. “Growth has returned but we must make it viable, we have a solution for the debt at least for the next 15 years. We have an opportunity to change Greece” the Finance Minister said.

He said that the question to be answered at the next elections, either European or national and whenever they are declared, is what kind of growth Greece wants and needs. “We want a growth promised by the same people before 2008 with all the inequalities and distortions or a sustainable growth that will include all the people”.