Not only the word geometry is a Greek one, but the names of the geometrical shapes are Greek too. Therefore, they are familiar to you. Greek words you already know. Additionally, from the English names of the geometrical shapes which have many corners or sides you can derive the Greek words for some numbers.

The word geometry comes from the Greek γεωμετρία, which is a compound one from γη (γεω = geo) + μέτρο (=meter). It means the science of measuring …