Letter to the Editor: Trump’s “Movement” is Not Worth Prolonging

To the Editor:

Constantinos Scaros’ column “The Appeal of Trump is Not the Man, it’s the Movement” (Nov. 17) reflects the kind of “movement” of a fragile-ego coward and fool who is hopelessly inferior to others and so chooses to mindlessly lash out.

Regarding this “movement,” is it the one where Trump can’t find his way to a WW I cemetery in France, even guided by his French hosts? Or, is it the movement where he blows off Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day because he had “phone calls to make”?Maybe it’s the movement where he insults the U.S. military thatsearched and destroyedOsama Bin Laden?

Is it possibly the movement where his father bought him out of military service with “bone spurs,” a/k/a draft dodging? Maybe the movement where he insults Robert Mueller and calls him “conflicted,” when only Trump exhibits these traits whereas Mueller remains ever silent?

Or the movement where he inspires deranged Jew-haters to commit atrocities in the U.S., then feigns piety at their memorial service?Likely, it must be the movement to destroy the media, the “enemy of the people.”

Are these the movements Mr. Scaros suggests need to continue when he’s gone?This man is tied to his movement, just as Hitler andMussolini were tied to theirs.They are one and the same, all sick, shameless,and insincere populist demagogues with the same roots; hate, suspicion, envy,division, and misused power.

Trump is nothing but a modern-day Jim Jones with his uninformed and thoughtless “base” drinking his pot-laced Kool Aid. Worse, Republicans in Congress have lost their identities to follow this charlatan to ostensibly keep their jobs at home.

Fortunately, there is “no successor to the movement” for good reason.The last thing any of us needs is for his mostlyperverted “convictions” to be carried on by others. Fortunately, they will likely die with his wilting, pathetic, and hate-filled presidency.

Thomas Frangos

Boston, MA

Editor’s Reply:

Thank you, Mr. Frangos, for your passionate and detailed response. But as I see it, none of what you mention depicts the movement to which I refer. Instead, here are some examples of what I mean: Finally, a president willing to address the “third-rail” issue of illegal entry and stay, which the establishment hacks in both major parties have kicked down the road for decades. Finally, a president tired of the United States being suckered by our “allies” throughout the world, in terms of both uneven trade deals and disproportionate contributions to military budgets. Finally, a president who is not a mouthpiece for his own party’s talking points, but criticizes it more so than any president in modern history. And, finally, a president who, despite his overblown assessment of those in the media who report “fake news” as being “the enemy of the people,” is absolutely on track in essence, because long before he ever got to the White House, far too many in the press hocked their journalistic principles for ideological propagandizing and short-term ratings. Thank God we finally have a president who calls out the perpetrators of these atrocities.

Constantinos E. Scaros

Contributing Editor