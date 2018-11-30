Economy Minister Says SYRIZA Had to Renege on Anti-Austerity Pledges

ATHENS – Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yannis Dragasakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA had to break promises to reverse austerity after being elected to prevent chaos.

He didn’t mention that’s what it wanted to create in trying to defend Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras breaking his word to protect workers, pensioners and the poor in seeking a third bailout in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.84 billion).

That came with more brutal conditions that Tsipras said he would reject before agreeing to implement more while saying it wasn’t his fault and then trying to wiggle out of after his popularity plummeted.

“The reason we rejected the prospect of continuing the clash (with creditors), or to be precise, extending the conditions for the crisis, weren’t strictly economic, but rather the risk of creating conditions so chaotic that they could not, possibly, be controlled with democratic means,” said Dragasakis at an event on Leftist politics, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

That echoed the same reasons given by previous governments for also reneging on anti-austerity promises so that Greece wouldn’t be forced out of the Eurozone, and for which they were mocked by SYRIZA, which now is saying the same.