Court Hearing in New Jersey Greek Woman’s Family Murder, Arson Case

By Associated Press November 30, 2018

FILE- This Nov. 21, 2018, booking photo provided by the Ocean Township Police Department shows Paul Caneiro, who was charged Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, with aggravated arson for setting fire to his own home in Ocean Township, N.J. Caneiro is due in court for a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28. He’s charged with aggravated arson. (Ocean Township Police Department, File)

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man charged with killing his brother and the brother’s wife and two children will make a court appearance Friday morning.

Paul Caneiro (kah-NEH’-roh) faces four counts of murder, along with arson and weapons charges, in the Nov. 20 deaths of his brother Keith; Keith’s wife, Jennifer Karidis; their 11-year-old son, Jesse; and their 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The family members were shot, stabbed or both at their mansion in the wealthy community of Colts Neck. Authorities say Caneiro then set the mansion on fire.

Prosecutors say a financial dispute led to the deaths. But Caneiro’s lawyer says his client was devoted to his family, adding there “is no reason in the world” why he would kill them and torch their mansion.


