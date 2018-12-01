Mississippi Rewards Racism

On November 27, Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated her Democratic opponent, Mike Espy, for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Mississippi, despite having commented during a campaign stop that she would gladly sit in the front row for a public hanging.
Regardless of her reasons for making the comment, the facts are that Mississippi has a history of lynching African-Americans more so than any other state, and her opponent, Mr. Espy, is African-American.
President Trump, who spoke at one of Hyde-Smith’s …
1 Comment
Brilliant … TNH… tell us something … we haven’t been told …for the last 100 years!
Like …. Cyndi Hyde Smith… simply…joining her Anglo White Supremacist Congress….that has committed war crimes in bombing or invading 37 foreign countries… since World War 2…and murdering over 22 million humans in the process!
No , Mr. Diamantaris … it is not just Mississippi ,,,,but the entire southern Belt and most of the Evangelical white population of America! You know…the 40 % of the population …… who cheer on the appropriation of 800 billion dollars a year for a military … to export their exceptional culture to all the countries of the world …whether they want it or not! They are called the Evangelical base of ….the real owners of the motherland….who Greek Americans follow… just because they are allowed to get a cut …of the money…from looting and occupying of foreign ethnic countries and religions of the world!
The ones…who could care less about Yemeni , Syrian, Iraqi, ,libya, Afgan, Ukrainian, Serbian, Iranian…etc etc…. children …who have died from the economic and military wars of a racist society….and whose face of power …are the like of John Bolton …who only need to color his mustache black …and duplicate his apparent idol …Adolph Hitler!
Tell us something we haven’t known…… like the racist white supremacist members of our society …who litter our government, and no more than … a bunch of KKK ideological degenerates in dark suits, not white robes……who have only one interest to impose a foreign policy of …taking control of every independent country of the world …… and if that means …killing everyone in the world to do it…. so be it…and as written in the Bible Toting scriptures of these Evangelical crusaders!….
Today… we watch another project … where the supporting collaborators of this enterprize …in the media…continue an Anti -Propaganda campaign against the Russia Federation … because they dare to represent an independent country … whose culture is protected as well as ..its sovereignty!
Today, we watch …the White supremacist vassal states of the EU and Nato… condemn Russia for excising their right to respond to breeches to their territories … which included firing on naval ships of a hostile neighbor… the puppet govenment of the U.S and Nato ….. who deliberately put in harms way…Ukrainian sailors and officers …to evoke an attack on them …in order to incite… another incident …to be used by the Unites States and Nato …to allege aggression by the Russian Federation …and continue a hostile advance on Russia by the Anglo White Supremacist of the United States, England, Canada, Australia …and their stooges from the EU!
It is now clear …that this was staged by Nato …with Mr. Poshenko…the leader of the Ukraine…who has an approval rating of 8%. in the Ukraine…since, he, in a coup coordinated by Victoria Nuland …state department deputy of the State department of the United States, and featured on You Tube… was installed with his Neo Nazi brothers … to coincide with an EU vote …. which could stop economic warfare and sanctions against Russia…. and assure peaceful relations in Europe! No … that is the opposite of the Anglo degenerate White Supremacist of Mississippi and Washington! WE NEED RUSSIA ..to provide the military industrial Complex …with more than … 1.7 trillion dollars in orders for more …Nuclear weapons…bigger and greater … to maintain …our self proclaimed rulers of the world!
However, this same body of degenerate white supremacist…. who own Greece and Cyprus …. were also the first …to cheer on the demented rulers of Nato Turkey …who shot down a Russian fighter… who was attacking ISIS Terrorist jihadist on the borders of Turkey and Syria…because allegedly the Russian military plane.. in turning near the border … infringed on the territorial borders of Turkey! NO … The United States and their brothers from Anglo White Supremacist motherland … said it was perfectly right of Turkey to do this …and the International Communist Alliance …callled the EU…. in Brussels … applauded the good works of Mr. Edrogan! Yes , Mr. Diamantaris …this same organization … and Nato also condemned the legal annexation of Crimea by Russia… in the face of a Coup by Nato in the Ukraine…but nodded in support of the annexation of Northern Cyprus ,,,and ethnic and religious cleansing of Greeks from their Homes in Cyrpus by Turkey!
So Mr. Diamantaris …tell us something you do know…which you continue to ignore… that we are blatantly… an uncaring society …who are by nature …a culture of rascist …. and remain silent to a propaganda campaign .. that hopefully… will evoke a proper response on this country….by the Russian Orthodox Country of Russia…on our behalf!