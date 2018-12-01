Mississippi Rewards Racism

On November 27, Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated her Democratic opponent, Mike Espy, for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Mississippi, despite having commented during a campaign stop that she would gladly sit in the front row for a public hanging.

Regardless of her reasons for making the comment, the facts are that Mississippi has a history of lynching African-Americans more so than any other state, and her opponent, Mr. Espy, is African-American.

President Trump, who spoke at one of Hyde-Smith’s …