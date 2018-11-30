Greek Researcher Awarded UNESCO Medal for Nanoscience

Dr Androula Nasiopoulou, Director of Research at the National Centre for Scientific Research (NCSR) Demokritos was awarded an UNESCO medal for her contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies in Paris.

The prize, which was inaugurated in 2010, is awarded each year by the Director General of UNESCO to prominent scientists, public figures and organizations that contributed to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies. Past recipients include Zhores Alferov, winner of the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics, Isamu Akasaki, winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics, and Chunli Bai, President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Nasiopoulou is Head of the “ Nanostructures for Nanoelectronics, Photonics and Sensors” research group in Demokritos and President of the General Assembly of the European Institute of Nanoelectronics, which is based in Grenoble.

When receiving her medal, she stressed the importance of caution when dealing with nanostructures, since their properties are not yet fully known and of aiming for societal benefits in all research. Through miniaturization, Microelectronics made devices faster and cheaper and revolutionized computing and communication systems. This has been now expanded to the general field of Nanotechnology, fostering applications in all fields of life, including new medical applications, new drugs and drug delivery systems, she explained.

“ As scientists we should stay committed and engaged that Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and its innovative applications stay within the spirit of UNESCO for sustainable development for all, against poverty and for a peaceful world, for the profit of all societies,” Nasiopoulou said.