Chicago’s Holy Trinity Church Receives Judgment of Foreclosure

CHICAGO – Chicago’s 121-year-old historic Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, because of the economic and legal pressures hurled against her in recent years, has received a judgment of foreclosure.

The Church released a statement noting that on December 14, at 10:30 AM the title of the property on Diversey Avenue must be delivered to MB Financial Bank.

The statement continues: “Our Church, together with the building that until a few years ago was Socrates School, will unjustly go into the hands of the bank.

Therefore, the evening before, Thursday, December 13, at 7 PM, a Paraclesis (Supplication) Service will be offered for our beloved home, our Holy Trinity

at 6041 W. Diversey Ave. in Chicago, IL.

We plead that all of our members, past and present…

All of our friends…

All of those who were baptized and married here…

Those of you who prayed and attended Divine Services here, especially the Services of Holy Week and Pascha…

Those of you who studied at Socrates School and who took part in our various youth and athletic groups….

All of you…

Please come and offer up prayers to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ through His All-Holy Mother…

Pray that the waves that have turned against us be ceased!”