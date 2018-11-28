Gianaris to be Highest Ranking Member of State Senate from NYC

NEW YORK – Greek-American Senator Michael Gianaris was appointed by Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to serve as the next Deputy Majority Leader of the New York State Senate.

Gianaris currently represents New York’s 12th State Senate district, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven. In a press release from the New York State Senate, Senator Gianaris said, “I am eager to dive into our agenda and deliver results for western Queens and all New Yorkers.”

With this new title, Senator Gianaris will be the highest ranking member of the State Senate from New York City and the second-highest ranking member of the Senate.

His new position will officially begin when the new Legislature is seated and commences its new session in January 2019.