The Alexandrion Foundation Hosts First Ever Event in U.S.

NEW YORK – The Alexandrion Foundation made quite the impression hosting its first event in the United States at the renowned New York Public Library on November 27. The event honored immigrants from Romania, Syria, and Greece, who have excelled in various fields, including politics, science, publishing, art, and philanthropy. Each honoree received the international award, “Constantin Brancoveanu,” named after the sanctified Prince of Wallachia.

The Foundation was set up in 2003 following numerous humanitarian activities of the companies within the Alexandrion Group. With offices and branches in Romania, Cyprus, the U.S., Brazil, and Greece, Alexandrion operates in many fields including building materials and real estate, agriculture and tourism, as well as the production and distribution of spirits and wines.

Dr. Nawaf Salameh, the Founder and Chairman of Alexandrion, welcomed the guests and honorees. “Tonight we honor Syria, Romania, Greece, and the United States. We honor their culture and their values,” he said.

Mr. Stelios Savvas, the CEO of Alexandrion, also addressed the audience. He took the opportunity to describe Alexandrion’s new corporate endeavor in New York’s own backyard: a distillery in Putnam County, promising more than 100 jobs over the next five years and $100 million in investments. Upon completion in 2020, the 118,400 square-foot distillery will produce premium spirits tailored to U.S. tastes, such as whisky, bourbon, gin, and vodka and will include both a visitors’ center and several tasting rooms. Giving his blessing for the project, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “The company’s [Alexandrion’s] investment is proof-positive that New York is a premier destination for food and drink enthusiasts, and we look forward to Alexandrion Group’s continued success in the Empire State.”

The honorees of the event included: New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, businesswoman Cornelia Zicu, neurologist Dr. Souhel Najjar, The National Herald Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris, poet Doina Uricariu, actress and New York Greek Film Festival General and Artistic Director Maria Tzobanaki, artist Alexandru Darida, artist Philip Tsiaras, architect Mihai Radu, scientist Dr. Ruxandra Vidum, photographer/philanthropist Michael Carroll, and United States Ambassador to Romania Hans G. Klemm.

The event was attended by many Greek-Americans, as well as the Counsel General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras.

More information about The Alexandrion Foundation is available online: fundatia-alexandrion.ro.