Metropolitan Elpidophoros Elected Full Professor at University of Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, was unanimously elected full professor at the Theological School of the University of Thessaloniki (UTh). He is Abbot of the Holy Trinity Patriarchal Monastery in Halki Constantinople, where the historic Theological School of Halki is housed.

He has taught Symvoliki and Inter-Orthodox and Inter-Christian Relations at UTh since 2011.

He is the author of several books and the essay “First without Equals (Primus sine Paribus), in which he argues that the Ecumenical Patriarch in practice is not equal with the other Prelates since he has special administrative responsibilities which derive from his position as President of Pan Orthodox Bodies.

His new book, about the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, will be published in a matter of days in Greek, Ukrainian, and English. The English translation was financially supported by the Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate upon the recommendation of Fr. Alex Karloutsos.

Elpidophoros Lambriniadis was born in 1967 in Bakirköy, Turkey. He studied at the Department of Pastoral Theology, Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, from which he graduated in 1991. In 1993, he finished his postgraduate studies at the Philosophical School of the University of Bonn, Germany. He was ordained a Deacon in 1994 at the Patriarchal Cathedral and was appointed as the Codecographer of the Holy and Sacred Synod. In 1995, he was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod. From 1996-1997 he studied at the Theological School of St. John the Damascene in Balamand, Lebanon.

In 2001, he presented a doctoral dissertation at the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki under the title: “Severus of Antioch and the Council of Chalcedon” proclaiming him a Doctor of Theology. In 2004, he was invited to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Boston. In 2005, at the proposal of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, he was promoted by the Holy and Sacred Synod to the position of Chief Secretary and was ordained to the priesthood.

In 2009, he was unanimously elected Assistant Professor at UTh.

In 2011, he was elected Metropolitan of Bursa and was appointed Abbot of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of the Holy Trinity on the island of Chalki. He has served as the Orthodox Secretary of the Joint International Commission for the Theological Dialogue between the Orthodox Church and the Lutheran World Federation and as a member of the Patriarchal delegations to the General Assemblies of the Conference of European Churches and the World Council of Churches. He was the Secretary of the Pan-Orthodox Synods in Sofia (1998), Constantinople (2005), Geneva (2006), and Istanbul (2008). He has been a member of the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches since 1996.