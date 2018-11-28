Assemblymember Aravella Simotas Issues Statement on Amazon

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas released a statement in support of the report “What’s Wrong with Amazon” issued on November 28 by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and community groups.

“Amazon has so much wealth and power, it could treat its workers well and still maintain a healthy bottom line. But instead of fairly and humanely creating good conditions for its warehouse workers, it chooses to create a living hell. In Queens, we are working people and we are people who care about our neighbors, so a company like Amazon, oozing greed, pigging out on public money, and feeding on worker exploitation, is not welcome here,” Assemblymember Simotas said.

She adds her voice to many elected officials, including New York State Senator Michael Gianaris and City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside), as well as local residents who oppose Amazon’s second headquarters coming to Long Island City. A rally was held in City Hall Park on November 28 for the release of the report, “What’s Wrong with Amazon.”

Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU President said, “New York deserves better than the deal that was struck to lure Amazon here. It’s hard to believe that we are giving as much as $1 billion dollars to one of the wealthiest and largest companies in history. This was an opportunity to create good jobs in a way that benefits the city and workers. We should be demanding that Amazon respects its workforce by allowing them to exercise their right to freely associate. We should be demanding that they give back to the community and not drain public resources. Instead we got played. Amazon can afford to come here without handouts. It’s embarrassing to think that such a great city would need to beg them to come. They are coming here because they need to come here – because we offer so much. Tax payers shouldn’t be on the hook to help Amazon be profitable – it’s a massively profitable private business. New York, we can and should do better.”