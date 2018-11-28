Happy is He Who Knows History – Life Lessons from the Arcadians of America

With the occasion of the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America’s annual convention, which was held in New York November 15-18, and the presentation of a two-volume set on the history of the Arcadians of America, the phrase attributed to Euripides (or Polybios of Megalopolis) “Happy is he who knows history” seems most appropriate. This adage refers to the joy that someone who knows history feels, because the recording and interpretation of the common wisdom of their …