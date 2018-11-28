“Smoke-Free Greece”: Behrakis’ Life-Saving Contribution

In my travels from New York to Athens and back, when arriving at the airport in Athens the first thing that catches my attention, and I imagine yours as well, is this striking difference from New York, one that really grieves me: the large number of people who continue to smoke.

Moreover, it is interesting that unlike New Yorkers, who often smoke in “secret”, Greeks – women and men alike – do so flamboyantly and with pride, like the movie stars …