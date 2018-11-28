George Behrakis Saves Greek Youth from Smoking

ATHENS – Eight years ago, prominent Lowell, MA businessman George Behrakis launched the antismoking campaign “Smoke Free Greece,” geared toward Greece’s youth. His goal was to reduce smoking among Greece’s youth by 35 percent and to date, he has come very close, cutting smoking by approximately 32 percent. “We know that parents smoke at home, but we are going after the youth Our goal was 35 percent so we are getting there,” he told The National Herald. “You can’t convince …