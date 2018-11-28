ND Leader Mitsotakis: Tax Incentives for Electric Motors

ATHENS – Greece is at risk of lagging behind in the major technological revolution that is taking place, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during the presentation of the party programme’s on electric motors.

Mitsotakis explained that New Democracy is interested in electric motors for three main reasons:

– to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

– improve the city’s quality of life

– act as a substantial development arm for the future; create more jobs

Mitsotakis announced a comprehensive strategy for electrification, which will include a tax incentives framework for individuals, businesses, taxis, but also a coherent plan to create a proper, structured infrastructure to charge electric vehicles.