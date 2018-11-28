Greek Workers Took Biggest Pay Cut Hit in Europe

Pounded by pay cuts as part of more than 8 1/2-years of punishing austerity measures the government directed at workers, pensioners and the poor, the real wages of Greeks fell 3.5 percent in 2017, the biggest drop across Europe.

Showing the effect of brutal conditions imposed by successive governments to get three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($368.05 billion) that began in 2010, salaries of Greek workers kept falling sharply at the same time they were subjected to big tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, apart from party loyalists hired by successive governments.

That’s according to data released by the International Labor Organisation (ILO) which showed the fall was 9.3 percent since 2013 and 3.1 percent over the last 10 years.