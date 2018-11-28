More Hellenikon Delays, Casino License Pushed Back to End-2019

ATHENS – The licensing of a casino planned for the $8 billion project to redevelop the old Hellenikon International Airport into a high-end mixed-use scheme of commercial spaces, a marina, hotels and other luxury amenities won’t happen until at least the end of 2019.

A deadline for licensing – as with getting work started on the site pushed back after repeated resistance from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – has gone by, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

A 300-million euro ($338.69 million) installment for the license won’t be paid then for at least a year with only three American companies showing any interest, Caesar’s, Hard Rock, and Mohegan Sun. The licensing was expected to be done in the first quarter of 2019.

Three other prospective bidders withdrew as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Leftists have been trying to derail the deal at the same time he’s trying to push it and get more foreign companies into Greece.

The project has dragged on so long the developers, led by Greece’s Lambda along with Chinese company Fosun and a partner from Abu Dhabi, that work is not expected to begin until some time in 2019, although several previous start dates have never materialized.

The country’s notorious red tape bureaucracy, challenges from environmentalists and other activists held it up after the original plans to create Europe’s biggest park were set aside in favor of commercial development because of the country’s long-running economic crisis.

Lamda Development’s top executives spoke at a shareholders’ meeting in Athens in June where they answered a barrage of questions about the casino and the role of foreign investors, but said it’s on track to begin early next year although Naftemporiki said that’s not likely either.

Lamda Development, dismissed recent reports that “bulldozers will soon begin work” at the coastal southeast Athens site, the paper said.