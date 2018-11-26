Patriarchal Humanity and Tolerance

Analysis

The sequence of events of our ecclesiastical affairs are indubitably of historic significance because they mark the total life of the Church and to a great extent – because the Church is its basic foundation – the life of our Greek-American community.

As our community has virtually endless resources, no one could have imagined that the Archdiocese of America would have reached its current nightmarish point. And that occurred because of the combination of its administrators’ incompetence and their spinning …