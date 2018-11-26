Last Chance to See “The Fabric of Space” Art Exhibition

NEW YORK – Friday, November 30, is the last day the public can see “The Fabric of Space” art exhibition by Eozen Agopian, curated by Thalia Vrachopoulos, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Eozen Agopian, a visual artist with Armenian roots, was born in Athens, Greece. After studying at various schools in the United States, including the acclaimed Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, Ms. Agopian has exhibited her work at various public, as well as private, venues throughout the world.

Her latest work is on display inside the exhibition hall of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

In a statement released by the Consulate General, Ms. Agopian takes a different approach to Einstein’s theory of “spacetime” (a term referring to a smooth fabric which is distorted by the presence of energy), by working with fabrics, threads and paints.

The exhibition will continue to run from 9 AM-2:30 PM Monday, November 26-Friday, November 30.

The Consulate General of Greece is located at 69 East 79th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) in Manhattan.