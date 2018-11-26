Asgata Association “Cyprus” 84th Anniversary Dinner Dance

By Christodoulos Athanasatos November 26, 2018

Left to right: Cleo Neocleous, Nicos Paphitis, Loula Antoniou, Christos Eleftheriadis, Alexis Phedonos-Vadet, Joanna Antoniou-Tetro, Peter Louca, Spyros Neocleous, Costa Constantinides, Chrystalla Neocleous, Chris Odysseos, George Georgiou, Nikos Neocleous, Nicholas Neocleous, Vasiliki Neocleous, Chris Neocleous, Barbara Neocleous, Charlie Neocleous, and Apostolos Papaioannou. (Photo: TNH/ Kostas Bej)

NEW YORK – With the active participation of the youth, which has been the main concern for many years, the Asgata Association “Cyprus” held its 84th Anniversary Dinner Dance at Terrace on the Park on November 24.

Each year at this the well-established event, the Association awards scholarships to promising young people with roots in the village of Asgata, Cyprus. Asgata Association President Peter Louca told The National Herald, “the harmonious cooperation with the ‘new blood’ of the young Asgatans opens new …

