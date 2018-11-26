Asgata Association “Cyprus” 84th Anniversary Dinner Dance

NEW YORK – With the active participation of the youth, which has been the main concern for many years, the Asgata Association “Cyprus” held its 84th Anniversary Dinner Dance at Terrace on the Park on November 24.

Each year at this the well-established event, the Association awards scholarships to promising young people with roots in the village of Asgata, Cyprus. Asgata Association President Peter Louca told The National Herald, “the harmonious cooperation with the ‘new blood’ of the young Asgatans opens new …